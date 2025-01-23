  • Business Business

Senator reintroduces $5 billion program to require major changes to internet connections: 'Now is the time'

"We need a reliable communications network with service that does not disappear when you need it the most."

by Leslie Sattler
"We need a reliable communications network with service that does not disappear when you need it the most."

by Leslie Sattler

A new bill aims to protect our phone and internet connections when natural disasters strike, making networks stronger and more energy-smart. Senator Edward J. Markey has brought back the Generating Resilient and Energy Efficient Network (GREEN) Communications Act to defend communications systems against weather challenges, according to a press release.

The bill comes at a perfect time. Studies show rising seas could affect over 4,000 miles of internet cables within 15 years. Recent examples, like Hurricane Helene and the Maui wildfires, showed how nature can disrupt our ability to stay connected when we need it most. The communications industry produces at least 2% of global carbon output, so making it more efficient helps everyone.

This $5 billion program would give money to companies building tougher networks that use less energy. The focus would be on helping lower-income areas, rural communities, and places facing the highest risks from extreme weather.

Companies getting funds would need to track their energy use and work toward zero carbon output. They would also need to create plans to protect their equipment from severe weather and report any service outages.

This means more reliable phone and internet service for everyday Americans during storms and natural disasters. The bill prioritizes protecting vulnerable communities that often face the longest outages. Making networks more energy-efficient could lead to lower costs for customers while reducing pollution that heats up our planet.

"Hurricane Helene and the Maui wildfires showed us that our communications infrastructure faces an ever-growing threat from natural disasters driven by climate change," said Senator Markey himself. "We need a reliable communications network with service that does not disappear when you need it the most."

"Recurrent natural disasters—such as the recent hurricanes that caused internet outages for millions of people—continue to reinforce the need for resilience in our communications networks," added Prem Trivedi, policy director of New America's Open Technology Institute.

"With the federal government investing over $42 billion in building out our digital infrastructure, in addition to a host of smaller funding programs, now is the time for policies that ensure what we build today will last into the future."

x