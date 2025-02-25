Surprise US policy shift threatens vital funding for vulnerable communities: 'Our ability to support … will be constrained'

The fund aims to grow its portfolio to at least $50 billion by 2030.

Since taking office for his second term, President Donald Trump and his administration have made a point of trying to end "wasteful" government spending.

This has led to the payment freeze for many programs, and funding to support countries adapting to the effects of the warming climate is also on the chopping block.

What's happening?

As reported by Politico, one policy reversal rescinds a $4 billion pledge to help improve climate resilience and reduce harmful pollution on the international level.

"The government of the United States rescinds any outstanding pledges to the Green Climate Fund," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, per the news outlet.

During the Obama administration, the U.S. pledged $3 billion to the climate fund. In 2023, the Biden administration followed suit and pledged another $3 billion. However, as of 2025, only $2 billion had been delivered, per the report.

"We have been made aware that the United States of America has notified the United Nations of its decision to rescind outstanding pledges to the Green Climate Fund," the U.N. wrote in a statement to Politico.

Why is the U.N. climate fund important?

The Green Climate Fund is a global initiative to invest in a more eco-friendly society for today and future generations. The fund helps to deliver money to over 130 developing countries to implement greener policies and real-world solutions.

As of February, about $16.6 billion has been pledged to finance close to 300 projects. These projects range from providing fresh drinking water in the Maldives to developing renewable energy resources for Eastern Caribbean nations.

By rescinding the $4 billion, the administration could jeopardize many programs. Since developing countries struggle financially, they often rely on aid to help pay for projects that would otherwise be too expensive to implement.

What's being done about the U.N. climate fund?

While the pulled financing negatively impacts the fund, other countries have strengthened their pledges.

Over $5 billion of the climate fund has been disbursed, too, with nations such as Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom delivering over $1 billion each.

For now, the climate fund remains intact and continues to pursue projects.

"Looking ahead, the Fund aims to grow its total portfolio to at least $50 billion by 2030," it said in a statement to Politico. "If pledges are not fully realized, our ability to support the climate ambitions of developing countries will be constrained."

