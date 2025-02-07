Government ends rebates early for this class of EVs: 'Funds allocated ... have been completely committed ahead of schedule'

The government has not yet announced an immediate plan to replenish the program.

Canada's push for electric vehicle adoption just hit an unexpected roadblock, as a popular rebate program has run out of funds earlier than planned.

What's happening?

As reported by Toronto.com, Canada's popular federal rebate program for electric vehicles has officially run out of funding ahead of schedule, leaving potential buyers scrambling.

The Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program offered up to $5,000 in rebates for EVs with a range of over 50 kilometers (about 31 miles). While the program had an original end date of March 31, 2025, it has exhausted its allocated budget already.

"Due to the popularity and increased demand for the program in recent years, the funds allocated to support the iZEV program have been completely committed ahead of schedule," said the government website.

The program was designed to provide financial relief for Canadians purchasing new EVs and plug-in hybrids. According to a statement from Transport Canada, the funds for the iZEV program have been fully committed well before the anticipated end date, which means the program was successful in increasing demand for greener vehicles.

However, with no more rebates available, prospective EV buyers are now concerned about the affordability and accessibility of making the switch to cleaner transportation.

The government has not yet announced an immediate plan to replenish the program.

Why are EV rebates important?

The premature end of the rebate program presents a significant barrier to EV adoption in Canada, particularly for middle and lower-income consumers who may rely on financial incentives to afford the switch.

Without subsidies, the transition from gas-powered vehicles to EVs will slow down. This has implications for the government's goal to lower pollution, as transportation remains one of the largest contributors.

Additionally, this can impact the environment. EVs produce no exhaust pollution, which means they don't contribute to the harmful air pollution that gas vehicles do. This reduction in pollution is not only better for the planet but also beneficial for public health, as it can lead to fewer respiratory problems and other health issues related to poor air quality.

What's being done about EV rebates?

While no immediate replacement for the federal rebate has been announced, several provinces, including British Columbia and Quebec, continue to offer their own incentives for EV buyers.

In the meantime, advocacy groups and industry leaders are calling on the federal government to extend or renew the iZEV program, emphasizing its role in making EVs more accessible and supporting Canada's climate commitments.

