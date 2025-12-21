  • Business Business

New analysis uncovers innovative approach to crypto blockchains: 'Edge computing'

by Saige Everly
Traditional blockchains are primarily powered by overworked energy grids, but green blockchains aim to mitigate that usage through sustainable means.

Recent discoveries about green crypto blockchains raise the question: Are the environmental offsets enough to popularize the technology en masse?

According to the Blockchain Council, "Proof of Work chains consume large amounts of power. Switching to greener systems addresses public and government criticism."

"Proof of Work" is a crypto term for the security mechanism that crypto miners use to ensure the hashes they use in crypto transactions are valid and verifiable.

However, because PoW is costly in both efficiency and energy due to the complex mathematical problems the computer programs must solve, a security measure called Proof of Stake has emerged. 

Proof of Stake allows crypto investors to lock up a stake in a blockchain as collateral, instead of requiring PoW verification. Such a mechanism heavily pushes for honest and understandable blockchains, as crypto scammers are far more likely to be caught with PoS.

The Blockchain Council says this can benefit blockchain technology in "reducing its footprint but also helping industries meet sustainability targets."

However, there are still significant barriers to maximizing crypto and simultaneously offsetting pollution from energy usage, e-waste, and the risk of greenwashing.

Though green blockchains aim to address the failings of traditional blockchains, they still have a long way to go before they can be widely commercialized.

The Blockchain Council wrote: "Most solutions are at pilot stage, not full production. Researchers suggest combining blockchain with edge computing, sharding, or off-chain storage to cut costs and latency.

"At the same time, studies caution against ignoring lifecycle impacts. Manufacturing hardware … and cooling systems … add to the carbon footprint. Measuring only electricity use gives an incomplete picture."

The potential of green crypto and the blockchains it can produce is growing, and as it does, it is important to maintain an understanding of the costs.

Creating a space for sustainable digital currency is crucial as the world continues to move toward greater digitization. The key is to continue the study of how such blockchains can affect the ecosystem's health and the health of those within it.

As the crypto digiscape expands, incentivizing green approaches and penalizing those who utilize excessive energy, especially powered by dirty energy grids, is crucial.

Additionally, educating people on how crypto blockchains function in e-commerce will be significantly beneficial for consumers who may not yet understand cryptocurrency.

