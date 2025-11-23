  • Business Business

Blockchain company makes major move that could reshape future of crypto: 'Improve the efficiency'

Crypto has been controversial.

by Kristin Boyles
Argo Blockchain will be departing from the London Stock Exchange as part of a major restructuring plan.

Photo Credit: iStock

A cryptocurrency company is departing from the London Stock Exchange as part of a restructuring plan. The move could have lasting effects on the future of crypto.

According to TipRanks, Argo Blockchain announced in October that it would delist from the exchange. As a result, shareholders' equity will be diluted, dropping to a 2.5% stake.

Additionally, leaving the stock exchange will alter Argo's reporting requirements, per the outlet. The move may also impact regulatory protections, trading, and tax consequences for shareholders.

Argo Blockchain focuses on large-scale mining powered by clean energy, making it a unique industry player, per TipRanks. It's also the first climate-positive crypto company that aligns with the Crypto Climate Accord.

That said, crypto has been controversial, with many highlighting the negative impacts of the mining process.

For instance, a study by the United Nations University found that in one year, bitcoin produced air pollution equal to burning 84 billion pounds of coal or 190 gas power plants.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed

The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over.

With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery.

Learn more

The Natural Resources Defense Council put it another way: One bitcoin consumes the same amount of resources and releases the same amount of pollution as 330,000 credit card transactions.

However, some experts believe that crypto could help the planet through environment-focused projects. Forbes outlined an example where a crypto company awarded coins to solar producers for every energy unit generated.

Some blockchain companies, like Argo, have decided to take environmental concerns into their own hands. By using 100% hydropower (clean energy) at its Baie Comeau facility, it generates less pollution than others.

Another major player in the industry, ethereum, recently switched to a proof-of-stake system to validate transactions, resulting in a 99.95% reduction in energy use

What do you think the future of cryptocurrency is?

It is the future of currency 😎

It will become more mainstream 🤑

It will never be mainstream 😒

It will fade away completely 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

A third company decided to put all the energy that goes into crypto transactions to good use by training artificial intelligence models, which are also resource-intensive.

Regardless, what happens to a more planet-focused company like Argo could be a sign for what's to come for the industry's green initiatives.

As the UN University study lead, Kaveh Madani, said, the environmental impacts of crypto should "encourage us to invest in regulatory interventions and technological advancements that improve the efficiency of the global financial system without harming the environment."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x