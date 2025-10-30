US officials spark backlash with controversial actions during government shutdown: 'Illustrative of different presidential priorities'

Despite the United States federal government being shut down, officials continue to approve permits for fossil fuel projects, causing experts to wonder about the Trump administration's priorities.

What's happening?

When the government shutdown began on October 1, several programs stopped operations, and hundreds of thousands of workers were told to stay home.

However, even as that happened, approvals for dirty-energy projects continued.

As the New York Times reported, since the shutdown began, the Interior Department has prepared to open 250,000 acres of land for oil drilling in Wyoming and Nebraska. It has also had a coal lease sale in Montana.

The Bureau of Land Management approved a copper mine expansion in Utah, and the Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing plans to allow coal plants to emit higher levels of mercury.

Federal officials say this work is necessary following the "national energy emergency" declared by President Donald Trump in January.

"Work related to permitting, leasing, and other essential energy operations is continuing as expected work to help strengthen the nation's energy security, maintain reliable supplies, and protect American consumers from disruption," Interior Department spokeswoman Charlotte Taylor told the Times.

Why are these approvals concerning?

While these types of projects continue, renewable energy continues to take a back seat.

The Bureau of Energy Management's shutdown plan sets aside funds for "priority conventional energy projects," such as offshore drilling permits, but it also makes clear the agency "will cease all renewable energy activities".

This continues a trend of the Trump administration promoting dirty fuels over many renewable energy sources. The administration has pushed for more drilling and mining, and it has also cut tax credits for eco-friendly home upgrades.

Kevin Book, managing director of research firm ClearView Energy Partners, told the Times that these recent approvals are "illustrative of different presidential priorities."

Book also noted that the Biden administration's contingency plans for a government shutdown included allowing Treasury Department employees to work on energy projects. Notably, however, those projects were for renewable energy.

"If this is truly about keeping the lights on, then why suppress the cleanest and cheapest energy that's coming online?" asked Alexandra Adams, the Natural Resources Defense Council's chief policy advocacy officer, per the Times.

