Experts issue warning on overlooked side effect of US government shutdown: 'Very susceptible'

Federal operations continue at limited capacity for the duration of the shutdown.

The ongoing shutdown of the United States government has sparked serious concerns among scientific agencies and environmental advocates, who warn that funding lapses could disrupt critical research, halt essential programs, and weaken the nation's ability to respond to extreme weather and other hazards.

What's happening?

The U.S. government shutdown began on October 1 when Congress failed to pass federal funding legislation before the fiscal year deadline. This followed disagreements, largely along party lines, over topics such as foreign aid and health insurance subsidies.

As a result, many federal employees, including thousands working for the Environmental Protection Agency and National Park Service, have been temporarily furloughed. Agencies are also bracing for the possibility of mass layoffs, after warnings from the Trump administration, which some believe could use the shutdown to further shrink or even eliminate agencies already impacted by staff and budget cuts earlier in 2025.

"I think the EPA is very susceptible to additional layoffs," Jeanne Briskin, formerly of the EPA, told Inside Climate News. The outlet also noted that a statement from the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks and the Association of National Park Rangers said, "A government shutdown will make an already bad situation at national parks and public lands far worse."

As Inside Climate News described, environmental advocates have been concerned that cuts earlier this year could be "part of larger plans to dismantle the agencies so parks and forests can be privatized," with some fearing that the shutdown could be leveraged to further such aims.

Other concerns include worries that the shutdown could hamper pollution oversight, disaster response, and more.

Why are the impacted agencies so important?

These agencies monitor pollution levels, conduct weather forecasting, oversee environmental protections, and manage national parks and other public lands. With funding paused, data collection has slowed or stopped, permits and enforcement actions are delayed, and disaster preparedness programs face challenges — all amid major staffing shortages.

During the 2018-2019 shutdown, national parks remained mostly open, albeit with reduced staffing. Trash collection, restroom maintenance, and ranger oversight halted, leading to overcrowding, overflowing waste, vandalism, and increased fire risks. Some areas were closed temporarily and conservation projects were paused, leaving ecosystems and visitor safety vulnerable.

Experts also told CNN that while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency expect to continue critical operations during this shutdown, as the groups have done in the past, federal funding disruptions could still impact some of their work.

What's being done?

As federal operations continue at limited capacity for the duration of the shutdown, remaining staffers may seek to prioritize emergency weather forecasting, disaster response, and critical infrastructure as much as possible. Environmental groups and watchdog organizations are also working to fill information gaps where they can.

Long-term, advocates stress that stable, predictable funding is essential for human health and safety, environmental protections, and scientific research. In the meantime, individuals can stay informed, support reliable watchdog organizations, and let their elected representatives know how they feel about the importance of sustaining funding for environmental and scientific agencies.

