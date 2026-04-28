Google intends to scan all of your personal photos to help train AI

"There's a lot going on in AI these days … sometimes it might even feel overwhelming."

Google has confirmed that as part of its latest update, the company can scan all of your personal photos to aid in artificial intelligence image generation, leading some on social media to voice privacy and security concerns, though the company has stressed that the feature requires users to opt in.

Forbes reported that Google's latest AI upgrade — Personal Intelligence — aims to provide a more personalized approach to assistance by allowing users to opt in to connecting Google apps like Gmail, YouTube, and Google to Gemini.

Google launched the Gemini AI Image Generation feature in November, and the opt-in addition allows Gemini to examine your entire photo library to create personalized images with AI assistance. Google has stated that it will not scan any explicit images.

"Previously, to get a result that felt truly personal, you had to write long, detailed descriptions and manually upload a reference photo just to give Gemini the right context," Google wrote.

"Personal Intelligence gives Gemini an inherent understanding of your preferences from the start," the company explained further. "A lot of your most significant moments live in your Google Photos library. By connecting your Google Photos library to Personal Intelligence, Gemini goes a step further than just understanding your interests. It can use actual images of you and your loved ones."

Currently, this feature is only accessible in the United States, but there are growing concerns regarding the privacy and security implications of this tool.

Google has assured users that it will not store the photos and that its AI image-generation will be based on limited information. However, critics raise concerns about potential misuse. Images could be exploited in scenarios such as deepfakes (though another platform) or harassment if copied or shared without consent.

Since Gemini accesses sensitive user information, such as metadata related to search activities and preferences, it is natural for individuals to be concerned about privacy.

This update also comes at a time when many companies, including Google, are under fire and being sued for their handling of private information, including to support targeted advertising. Concerns over the use and harmful effects of AI technology are also rising.

"There's a lot going on in AI these days," Blake Barnes, Gmail's vice president of product, said in a recent update, according to Forbes. "Sometimes it might even feel overwhelming."

If you're among those who find AI and its integration overwhelming, it may be best to stay opted out of this feature.

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