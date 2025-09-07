Homeowners association sues Google data center developers over concerning impact: 'We have a huge problem'

Members of a homeowners association in Stillwater, Oklahoma, are suing Google over alleged pollution of a neighborhood pond caused by the construction of a new data center, reported KOCO News 5.

What's happening?

The project was meant to benefit the town of Stillwater "through job opportunities, sales tax collections on construction materials and an annual revenue around $2.25 million dedicated to public parks, facilities, amenities, operations and future economic development," according to KOKI. Instead, it has caused a pond at Park View Estates to become muddy and dangerous, according to residents.

Doris Al-Harake, the HOA president, told KOCO: "We have a huge problem. We've had dead fish. We've had vultures."

The lawsuit also rings alarm bells about the possibility of pollution reaching Boomer Lake, a nearby reservoir of about 250 acres.

Why is construction runoff important?

Construction runoff happens when a construction site is not properly designed. During rainfall, sediment from work being done escapes and runs into nearby waterways.

The Bartlett, Tennessee, town website explains that "sediment can reduce the amount of sunlight reaching aquatic plants, clog fish gills, smother aquatic habitat and spawning areas, and impede navigation."

Indeed, photos taken of the pond mere months apart show a stark contrast; in one, the pond is pristine and clear, and in the other, it's filled with red silt. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality found several violations at the site, including faulty sediment controls, KOKI reported.

Google has been lambasted for its growing use of gas and coal — in fact, most data centers in the U.S. have increased their output of heat-trapping gases with the rise of artificial intelligence.

At the same time, the company has made strides in relying on solar power, though it's wise to be cautious and aware of greenwashing — when companies take on the appearance of making positive environmental changes to make a good impression, but they might not necessarily cease all damaging behaviors.

What's being done about this pollution?

Under the Clean Water Act, construction sites that affect over 1 acre of land, which this one certainly does, are required to have in place a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

When these conditions aren't met, and pollution occurs, citizens have the right to sue. The National Environmental Law Center explains that "a citizen or nonprofit organization seeking to file a lawsuit must first serve the alleged polluter, the EPA, and any relevant state agency with a 60-day notice letter that identifies the alleged violations."

The hope here is that Google will right its wrongs without extreme pressure, and the cherished pond at Park View Estates will recuperate.

