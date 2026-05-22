Google executive dares AI doomsayers to prove him wrong on mass job losses

A top Google executive is publicly pushing back on one of the biggest fears around artificial intelligence right now: that it's about to wipe out huge numbers of jobs.

In a new interview that's making the rounds online, James Manyika said he's willing to "take the bet" against predictions that AI-driven unemployment is about to surge.

What happened?

Manyika is a senior vice president at Google and Alphabet with a long background in AI and automation research, and he recently appeared on Casey Newton's "Platformer" podcast to push back on some of the most dramatic warnings about AI replacing workers.

Newton asked Manyika about Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's prediction that new AI technology could soon trigger a spike in unemployment. Manyika's answer was blunt: "Let's take the bet."

As reported by Business Insider, he pointed out that similarly dire forecasts were being made two years ago — including claims that half of all jobs would disappear — and argued that those predictions haven't come true.

Instead, Manyika said a more realistic framework is one he helped outline years ago at McKinsey: automation will shrink some roles, create others, and reshape many existing jobs. In his view, that last category is the biggest one.

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Why does it matter?

The debate of AI and job security is deeply embedded in how people think about their careers, their communities, and the technologies being built around them.

Employees are already dealing with a shaky tech labor market, and public skepticism about AI is rising. Recent polls have found that many Americans think AI is advancing too quickly, and many also oppose local data center construction.

Manyika argued that exaggerated talk about "wiping out 50% of jobs" may be making those tensions even worse by scaring the public before the full effects of AI are understood.

So far, he said, AI's biggest impact has not been eliminating roles at scale, but reshaping daily tasks — much like what happened over time with bank tellers and radiologists.

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