Residents fight back against plans for concerning facility: 'We don't want stinky air'

"Please, please try to help us."

Locals in Benson, Arizona, are pushing back against a proposed $190 million aluminum recycling plant that could pollute the air and deplete the water.

What's happening?

Community members begged an environmental agency to reject Aluminum Dynamics' request for a clean air permit, citing risks of worsened air quality and polluted water, The Arizona Republic reported.

"We don't want dirty air, we don't want stinky air, we don't want dirty water, we don't want this plant. Please, please try to help us," one resident said during the hearing.

This, however, feels like déjà vu. In 2024, the company pitched a nearly identical project in Gila Bend — but abandoned the plan after pushback from locals. Now, the same firm is targeting a site off State Route 80 — and residents won't sit quietly while their community is turned into another industrial site.

Why is the move against Aluminum Dynamics important?

For towns such as Benson, projects of this scale are tricky. Locals are usually faced with a dilemma on whether to welcome new jobs and tax dollars despite trade-offs including dirtier air and an even scarcer desert water supply.

Residents have also raised concerns about health and safety, warning that the facility could worsen asthma and other breathing problems. Wildlife in the San Pedro River Valley — one of the last free-flowing rivers in the Southwest — could be threatened, too. And some worry that if Benson accepts the plant, it will open the door for other heavy industries to move in.

What's being done about the project?

Locals are standing up for their community's environment, some through protesting and signing a petition. As of mid-September, nearly 3,000 people have signed the petition opposing the 200-acre recycling plant.

Meanwhile, environmental advocates are calling on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to weigh health and community impacts. They're encouraging residents to attend hearings, submit public comments, and work with groups to ensure accountability and safer communities.

The fight in Benson isn't just about one facility. It's about whether small towns can choose cleaner, safer growth rather than accept pollution as the cost of development.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.