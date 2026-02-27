Google announces new data center to be built with 'power-first' initiative: 'Enables faster expansion'

Google and AES Corp. are partnering on a new data center in Wilbarger County, Texas, that will use air cooling to cut water from its routine operations, News Channel 6 reported.

AES is building renewable energy facilities next to the site, giving the campus its own dedicated power supply and keeping extra load off the grid.

Under Google's "co-location" model, the only water used will go toward non-tech functions such as kitchen facilities. Google says it will put more water back into the surrounding area than the project takes out, and the company is teaming up with Texan by Nature and Texas Water Trade on watershed restoration efforts throughout the state.

Google will begin accepting applications this year for its $30 million Energy Impact Fund, backing programs to lower energy costs, weatherproof residences and schools, and train local workers.

The Wilbarger County site falls under Google's $40 billion spending plan for Texas by 2027. The company has already locked in agreements to bring over 7,800 megawatts of energy online in the state, with AES among its partners.

Google already runs sites in Midlothian and Red Oak. Two more campuses are going up in Armstrong and Haskell counties.

"There is not a better partner than Google to bring this project to full execution as we advance construction on this combined data center and generation campus, which enables faster expansion for Google's operations while creating lasting economic value for Texas communities," said Kleber Costa, chief commercial officer of AES, calling it a "power-first clean co-located project."

"Texas is at the center of the world's AI leadership, and our expansion into Wilbarger County is a testament to the state's incredible talent and infrastructure," said Andrew Hart, Google's head of data center public affairs for Texas. "We are proud of our close collaboration with local leaders to bring a new Google data center to Wilbarger County, ensuring the Lone Star State continues to be home to American innovation and affordable, abundant energy."

