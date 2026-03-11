Massive new 30-gigawatt data center project could alter US power grid: 'Google ... has planned carefully'

A Google data center in Minnesota will feature a massive battery that could alter how tech companies get their power.

The Pine Island project is a partnership between utility Xcel Energy and battery maker Form Energy, which has invented an iron-air pack that is more capable than common lithium-ion batteries, Canary Media reported.

The timeline from the first battery delivery to completion of the installation is 2028-31.

Though Form has yet to complete its first commercial project, also in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, it secured a commitment from Xcel to install 300 megawatts of the batteries — the largest known battery project in the world. The outlet highlighted their ability to store 30 gigawatt-hours of energy so it can be used for up to 100 consecutive hours.

While data centers have been proliferating for years, communities have pushed back, citing air and noise pollution concerns, water scarcity, and increased utility costs. In 2025, public opinion turned swiftly against these facilities, which largely power artificial intelligence operations, and multiple projects were canceled.

If tech companies, however, market the centers as critical for more accepted technology, such as search and map functions as well as YouTube and Workspace — which is what Xcel focused on in a news release, as Canary Media noted — then residents and cities may be more willing to accept tradeoffs.

"Data centers serve as the core infrastructure that powers the internet, from personal electronics to business operations to government services," the company stated.

The release asserted the state economy would benefit and that customers would not have to bear the burden of higher utility bills. In addition to the 300 megawatts of battery storage, 1,400 megawatts of wind and 200 megawatts of solar will be added to the grid at Google's expense. Xcel said its energy is already 70% carbon-free.

If the project goes forward as planned, it may well usher in an era of clean energy viability, as Big Tech has long been touted as a facilitator to scale up renewable power sources, though Canary Media said such corporations must "care to try."

"Google will cover any new grid infrastructure costs associated with the project and has planned carefully with Xcel Energy to ensure electricity in the area remains reliable and affordable for all of Xcel Energy's customers," Xcel stated.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.