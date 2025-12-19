Shopper sparks outrage with photo of shocking sighting at Goodwill: 'We're in a dystopian timeline'

These instances are exceptions to the norm.

Anyone who has gone thrift shopping knows the thrill of spotting a can't-miss item on the shelves.

One Redditor shared their experience of having that moment, only to get immediately deflated when they saw the price tag.

In photos posted on the r/Sneakers subreddit, the OP showed an image of Nike Air Max 90 sneakers found at a local Goodwill. Then, they showed the $199.79 price tag located inside.

"Goodwill insane for this," the OP wrote. "WTF happen(ed) to that place."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit

Some commenters pointed out that Goodwill's price was more than the shoes may sell for new at retail locations. Many believed the store mistook these sneakers for another rarer Nike Air Max 90 variation that's considerably more valuable.

Others, however, took a more cynical stand.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

"Greed," one commenter wrote. "We're in a dystopian timeline."

Instances like this can be off-putting for those who like finding deals at thrift stores, but fortunately, these instances are also exceptions to the norm.

Buying clothes and other goods at thrift stores can save savvy shoppers hundreds of dollars per year, which is just one of the reasons that secondhand clothes sales are reaching new highs.

And for some lucky shoppers who find those eye-popping deals, the savings could be even higher. One such shopper found gemstones within an old briefcase at their local thrift store, while another won the "thrift jackpot" when they found a pair of Christian Louboutin leather boots — which can sell for nearly $3,000 — for less than $20.

On top of that, donating and buying goods from thrift stores helps promote the circular economy, giving these goods a useful second life instead of sending them off to a landfill. More than 100 million tons of textile waste are produced each year, so every item we can save from that fate helps protect our planet a little bit more.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.