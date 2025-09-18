Goodwill launches 'game-changer' training program to usher in new era of HVAC techs: 'We are addressing a critical … need'

Goodwill is helping job seekers in South Carolina qualify for expanding heat pump employment opportunities that can often pay up to $25 to $50 an hour with just four or five weeks of training.

The Clean Tech Accelerator program, implemented by the state's Upstate/Midlands branch of the nonprofit, is funded by a grant from Goodwill Industries International. It provides participants in 16 counties with technical skills, certifications, and "pathways to high-paying jobs," according to local CBS affiliate News19.

HVAC and heat pump installation jobs are estimated to grow by 13% nationwide during the next five years. That's why Upstate/Midlands Goodwill CEO Patrick Michaels is excited about the opportunity, News19 reported.

The accelerator "is a game-changer. We are addressing a critical workforce need while empowering individuals with career opportunities that provide stability and growth," he said in the story.

The U.S. Department of Energy said that more than half of home-related heating equipment sales are heat pumps, which come in a variety of types, including popular ductless mini splits. They can reduce electricity use for heating by up to 50%, in addition to being a value for air conditioning, as well.

The Energy Information Administration added that more than half of most homes' energy use is for heating and cooling, making more-efficient systems vital.

Many heat pumps use compressors and refrigerants to move warm air inside or outside, depending on the season. And HVAC experts are now confident about installing the latest tech in some of the country's coldest areas, because units are much better performing in varied climates than models from decades ago.

Picking the right system can be tricky. Mitsubishi is a trusted resource that can help you find the right kind for your home, as well as a professional installer.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

The cleaner tech can reduce heat-trapping air pollution by cutting energy demand, a boon for our overheating planet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that our seas have absorbed 91% of excess heat, causing coral bleaching, ice melt, and sea-level rise.

Tax incentives are still available for heat pumps. But they are ending on Dec. 31 due to government policy changes. Fast action can secure the applicable rebates, and Mitsubishi's experts can help to make sure you land them all, potentially saving you thousands of dollars.

More installers are being trained by Goodwill, with the second class now in session. They are learning full-time and earning $15 an hour, according to News19. After training, the article said jobs could pay as high as $50 an hour.

It's the "only program of its kind in South Carolina," Goodwill said on its website.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.