Shopper disturbed by unexpected item spotted at Goodwill: 'It's not right at all'

One shopper's frustrating trip to Goodwill has garnered attention after they spotted an item priced so unfairly, it sparked a flurry of online backlash and a broader conversation about how secondhand shopping has changed in recent years.

In a post on the subreddit r/ThriftGrift, the user shared a photo of a small, three-ounce stainless steel thermos for sale at Goodwill for $5.99, despite the fact that a brand-new version of the exact same product sells online for the same price with the missing straw included.



"I hate Goodwill," the user captioned the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Other thrifters were quick to chime in, noting how often they've seen similar markups on worn or incomplete items.

"Why make people even pay for that?" one commenter wrote. "Where do people even get things anymore, now that thrifting is 'cool'? It's not right at all."

These kinds of pricing issues aren't uncommon — there is a trend of growing concern over inflated thrift store prices — but they don't reflect the full picture of secondhand shopping.



Despite occasional missteps, thrift stores still offer an essential way for budget-conscious families, students, and sustainability-minded shoppers to find everyday necessities at a discount.

Moments like this can be discouraging, especially for newcomers trying to embrace secondhand shopping as a practical alternative to fast retail.

Beyond saving money, thrifting helps extend the life of everyday items and keeps them out of landfills, making it one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce waste. When thrift stores strike the right balance between affordability and reuse, everybody wins.

"You're shopping at an Illwill," one frustrated user joked.

"Please pass the word. Do not donate here," another added, urging others to take their items elsewhere.



For many, thrift stores are more than a trend — they're a necessity. While a missing straw might seem small, moments like this remind us why fair pricing matters. Secondhand shouldn't mean second-rate.

