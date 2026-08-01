At a Pennsylvania Goodwill, shopper finds a like-new Filson Original Briefcase for $15

"Congratulations!!! I've been hunting for one of these under the $200 price range… but it's tough."

In Pennsylvania, a Goodwill shopper on the r/BuyItForLife subreddit said they came across a like-new Filson Original Briefcase for just $15.

That's the sort of rare secondhand score that sends thrifters back for another look, and commenters were pumped for the lucky shopper.

What happened?

Photos shared in a Reddit post showed the mint condition briefcase, its label and official tag to confirm its authenticity.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the title, the poster mentioned its $15 Goodwill price tag, and in their caption they mentioned it looked like it was "never used," and that they "never thought I'd find one of these at the thrift store!!!"

In the comments, the OP added that the store was found "just outside of Philly" and noted that, despite thrifting "every weekend," it was the first Filson item they had ever come across.

Since Filson bags are widely known for their durability, several commenters treated the discovery as an unusually lucky, if explainable, one.

"Thrift stores quite frequently get unused stuff from people who receive them as gifts or who buy but never use them who are happy to just get them out of the house in the next round of decluttering," a Redditor suggested.

One commenter wrote, "Congratulations!!! I've been hunting for one of these under the $200 price range… but it's tough."

The thread also turned into a conversation about how much thrift store inventory can vary by region.

"One reason why I always hit the thrift stores in Seattle," a commenter shared.

Others argued that finding a genuinely high-end item in Seattle can be harder than people might assume due to knockoffs.

Why does it matter?

A $15 briefcase that might otherwise cost many times more can go a long way toward stretching a budget. Secondhand shopping can help people save money on everyday necessities, workwear, home goods, and the occasional splurge.

Keeping a durable item in circulation can also reduce waste. Reuse means fewer new materials are needed, and it keeps functional products from being thrown away. That is doubly true in the case of "buy it for life" goods built to stay useful for years.

The post also fits into a broader interest in anti-consumption wins, as more shoppers celebrate repairable, long-lasting products and the chance to find them secondhand at steep discounts.

What can I do?

The OP said they thrift regularly, and the discussion around the find suggested that persistence can matter because store inventory is always changing. They added that the payoff can be immense.

"The euphoria of finding a grail in the wild is unbeatable," they declared.

Thrift stores can carry bags, cookware, small furniture, tools, and office essentials at far below retail prices. Some of those items arrive in excellent condition, if you're lucky.

While the find certainly fit the bill, the OP wasn't alone in landing items from Filson.

"Nice! I found one of their Dopp kit sized bags the other day for $5, perfect condition, great zipper," a commenter wrote.

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