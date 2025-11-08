Analysts stunned as stock market reflects unexpected trend in investments: 'Glory days'

Jefferies analysts surprisingly declared these to be the "glory days" for green tech, as a Bloomberg News report highlighted.

Despite a rollback of environmental regulations and subsidies for sustainable technology by the White House and Congress, clean-energy sources are in high demand. As Bloomberg News reported, for much of 2025, the S&P Global Clean Energy Index has overtaken the S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq 100 Index, and the MSCI World Index.

This boost is in part due to the boom in AI, which uses lots of energy, inspiring investment in research and development of new ways to create more energy. Investor's Business Daily reported similar findings, noting that Bloom Energy is a top-performing stock this year, in large part due to the potential of its solid oxide fuel cell to power expanding AI data centers.

Excitingly, clean energy is not the only climate-related stock beating the broader market. Bloomberg's Prepare and Repair Index, which is made up of companies that could be in a position to benefit financially from disasters increasing alongside our global temperature — like hardware stores and insurers — has more than doubled its return in the last five years.

These two stocks represent both climate mitigation and adaptation. This means that investors are focused on reducing harms from environmentally damaging industries and behaviors, while also focusing on how to protect people from the damage already done.

The benefits of investment in these issues are many, from cleaner air and fewer disasters from extreme weather to access to finance options when these disasters do strike. Aside from these positive effects that can protect human life and health, there are notable economic benefits to a clean energy transition.

In a report earlier this month, BloombergNEF said, "In 2015, solar power seemed far from overtaking coal, constrained both by scale and economics. Yet, within a decade, solar costs have fallen so dramatically that the dynamic has entirely reversed. Solar is now two times cheaper than fossil fuel."

