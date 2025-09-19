Telecom giant announces game-changing shift in their operations: 'Not only viable but necessary'

Globe Telecom, one of the Philippines' biggest telecommunications companies, is transitioning more than 3,000 of its cell towers and other facilities to renewable energy, thanks to the country's Retail Aggregation Program (RAP), Clean Technica reported.

RAP in the Philippines is a forward-thinking energy policy that allows low-energy-demand customers to pool their energy needs to be able to choose their own energy supplier.

Through the retail competition and open access program, energy customers can shop for their preferred energy supplier, rather than being bound by the default local energy company. The catch, however, is that customers must meet the monthly energy threshold to qualify for this program, which currently stands at 500 kilowatts per month. This threshold may soon drop as the Energy Regulatory Commission has proposed lowering the minimum threshold to 100 kilowatts per month, according to PhilStar.

For Globe Telecom, whose many cell towers and other sites fall under the minimum threshold, this energy policy will change the course of the company's operations.

Leveraging RAP to transition the company's operations to clean energy at scale will help significantly lower the country's carbon impact. According to Clean Technica, Globe's conversion to clean energy sources will save over 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. This is equivalent to the amount of carbon pollution from 1,283 gas-powered cars per year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Globe customers can expect relatively less volatile — and perhaps, cheaper, per the International Energy Agency — energy prices with the company's switch to clean, renewable energy. As more of the country joins in on the renewable energy movement and invests in clean energy infrastructure, clean energy will become even cheaper for consumers, while providing the country with greater energy independence.

A future powered by clean, renewable energy is near, and Globe Telecom is working hard to spearhead the movement.

"By expanding our sourcing of renewable energy to thousands of additional sites, we are taking deliberate steps toward our Net Zero goals and proving that clean energy is not only viable but necessary across all operational levels," said Yoly Crisanto, Globe's chief sustainability and corporate communications officer, per Clean Technica.

