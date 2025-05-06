  • Business Business

First-of-its-kind tool provides unprecedented transparency on pressing issue: 'Access to this data is crucial'

"I'm grateful to our partners."

by Leslie Sattler
"I'm grateful to our partners."

Photo Credit: iStock

A first-of-its-kind living atlas is tracking and mapping every major renewable energy installation globally, showing impressive growth in clean energy adoption worldwide, Sustainability Magazine reported.

The Global Renewables Watch combines Microsoft's AI capabilities, Planet Labs' satellite imagery, and The Nature Conservancy's expertise to create a database anyone can access. This project gives us a transparent view of renewable energy progress dating back to 2018, giving researchers and policymakers important data about solar and wind installations.

The findings from GRW paint an encouraging picture of renewable energy growth.

Solar land coverage has tripled over the past seven years, while the number of onshore wind turbines more than doubled to 375,000 by mid-2024. The United States and China lead in total wind installations, though European countries have higher numbers per capita.

You can use this publicly available data to understand energy transitions in your region and globally. The tool helps track progress toward Paris Agreement goals and the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goal 7, which looks to ensure democratic access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

"Access to this data is crucial for the public and private sectors to power growing economies and manage key resources. I'm grateful to our partners, The Nature Conservancy and Planet Labs PBC, for their expert guidance and invaluable contribution of data to build this digital public good," said Juan Lavista Ferres, Microsoft corporate vice president and chief data scientist.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy, added, "This will be a publicly accessible resource to help researchers and policymakers understand current capacities and gaps so that decision-makers can scale much-needed renewable energy resources in a responsible, nature-friendly way."

By making this data accessible, GRW bridges the gap between technology and environmental stewardship, creating a clearer path toward a sustainable energy future that benefits people and the planet.

Do you think more places of worship should embrace clean energy?

Yes — it sets a positive example ⛪

Only if it saves money 💰

No opinion 🤷

Absolutely not 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x