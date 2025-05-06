First-of-its-kind tool provides unprecedented transparency on pressing issue: 'Access to this data is crucial'

A first-of-its-kind living atlas is tracking and mapping every major renewable energy installation globally, showing impressive growth in clean energy adoption worldwide, Sustainability Magazine reported.

The Global Renewables Watch combines Microsoft's AI capabilities, Planet Labs' satellite imagery, and The Nature Conservancy's expertise to create a database anyone can access. This project gives us a transparent view of renewable energy progress dating back to 2018, giving researchers and policymakers important data about solar and wind installations.

The findings from GRW paint an encouraging picture of renewable energy growth.

Solar land coverage has tripled over the past seven years, while the number of onshore wind turbines more than doubled to 375,000 by mid-2024. The United States and China lead in total wind installations, though European countries have higher numbers per capita.

You can use this publicly available data to understand energy transitions in your region and globally. The tool helps track progress toward Paris Agreement goals and the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goal 7, which looks to ensure democratic access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

"Access to this data is crucial for the public and private sectors to power growing economies and manage key resources. I'm grateful to our partners, The Nature Conservancy and Planet Labs PBC, for their expert guidance and invaluable contribution of data to build this digital public good," said Juan Lavista Ferres, Microsoft corporate vice president and chief data scientist.

Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy, added, "This will be a publicly accessible resource to help researchers and policymakers understand current capacities and gaps so that decision-makers can scale much-needed renewable energy resources in a responsible, nature-friendly way."

By making this data accessible, GRW bridges the gap between technology and environmental stewardship, creating a clearer path toward a sustainable energy future that benefits people and the planet.

