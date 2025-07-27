Coca-Cola-backed coalition signs proposal for major change to business regulations: 'There is no time to waste'

"A starting treaty that can be built upon in the future."

Plastic pollution rates are higher than ever thanks to a rising culture of overconsumption and a variety of industries — from textiles to online shopping — that rely on and encourage it. Fortunately, the opposition is just as strong, with the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty calling for a united front against plastic in time for the upcoming Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee session (INC-5.2) this summer.

The coalition, which includes big names such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Nestlé, according to Packaging Europe, recently signed an open letter stressing the importance of an anti-plastic treaty to deliver harmonized, measurable results. On a global scale, it anticipated reducing waste mismanagement by over 20% and boosting recycling by close to 80% over the next decade and a half.

The open letter proposed tangible regulations — from phaseouts to product designs to extended producer responsibility, per Packaging Europe — for INC-5.2 to take into account when its delegates convene in Geneva in August.

"For businesses, it's crucial to leave Geneva with, at the very least, a starting treaty that can be built upon in the future," explained SC Johnson Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson.

More plastic than ever before is making its way into the most remote parts of our planet; lakes, rivers, and oceans around the world are saddled with "the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic" each day, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. From there, plastic trash breaks down into imperceptible microplastics that contaminate our food, our water, and, eventually, our bodies, contributing to a plethora of health concerns.

As a result, taking steps to reduce plastic pollution is essential. While plastic-free swaps for yourself and your home can make a difference, widespread anti-plastic initiatives such as the coalition's can yield a more visible and far-reaching impact.

"There is no time to waste," the signatories wrote. "We believe a global treaty with a harmonised approach and common regulations, negotiated as part of the UN process, is critical to lay the groundwork for future action to tackle plastic pollution and unlock greater value for our countries and our communities."

"Only a robust treaty with harmonised regulations and common obligations will deliver a lasting impact on the plastic pollution," added Andrés González of Unilever Brazil.

