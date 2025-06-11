Supply of popular fruit in limbo as changing weather patterns threaten crops: 'Some researchers are even tossing around the word 'extinction''

Retailers have been left scrambling for alternatives after extreme weather events devastated the global blueberry supply in recent months, according to East Fruit.

From Spain to Mexico to the United States, blueberry production has experienced everything from too much rain to not enough rain to hurricanes to fungal infections.

"Volumes have fallen short of expectations," a Dutch importer told East Fruit, speaking of blueberry production in Morocco. "Yields in the fields were significantly lower than anticipated."

What's happening?

As weather patterns around the world change due to the presence of heat-trapping pollution in our atmosphere, regions that historically have been well-suited to growing certain crops are fast becoming less ideal.

In the case of blueberries, Spain experienced "the wettest start to the year in 150 years," which is expected to significantly hurt overall supplies as well as peak production, per East Fruit. Spain typically is a top supplier of blueberries to the UK, where retailers are now looking to Eastern Europe to shore up supplies.

In the U.S., Hurricane Helene ravaged blueberry growers in Georgia, where some farmers are anticipating less than half of their typical annual output, according to Specialty Crop Grower.

As the U.S. seeks to make up for this lost production, it won't be able to look to Mexico, usually a top supplier to the United States, where blueberry output is expected to fall 9% in 2025, according to Daily Business Voice.

Meanwhile, a devastating fungus has been wreaking havoc on blueberry fields worldwide.

"It's toxic, it spreads quickly, and it doesn't care what country you're farming in," wrote Megan Lewis for Daily Business Voice. "According to research from early 2025, this fungus has been spreading across key blueberry-producing areas."

"Some researchers are even tossing around the word 'extinction' for large-scale operations," Lewis warned.

Why are changes in crop production important?

Worldwide, blueberries alone make up a $9.25 billion industry, according to Daily Business Voice. This means that, on top of the millions of people who rely on blueberries for a tasty, easily accessible source of important nutrients, there are countless others whose entire livelihoods are dependent on blueberry production.

Blueberries are just one example of a crop being heavily impacted by changing weather patterns. Among the biggest threats to global food production is agricultural drought, which occurs when the soil does not contain enough water to support crops.

Presently, disaster-level droughts affect 15.4% of the world's farmland. Experts project this figure to reach 44% by the end of this century, according to Daily Business Voice.

Such an outcome would, of course, be catastrophic for the world's food supply.

What's being done about changes in crop production?

Experts have determined that the release of heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere is causing dramatic changes to the world's climate. This includes an increase in extreme weather events like droughts, floods, and hurricanes, as well as the spread of disease. These changes ultimately will impact all areas of our lives, including our food supply.

While these challenges might seem insurmountable, we can do things to make a difference. By upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard, you can save money on water and landscaping while helping local pollinators. You can also grow your own fruits and vegetables at home or shop at your local farmers' market.

