Britain's 'ghost GDP' laid bare as 157 billionaires amass more than a fifth of the economy

A new phrase is gaining traction online in Britain: "ghost GDP."

It is being used to describe the widening gap between upbeat economic headlines and what many people say they actually experience in daily life — stagnant wages, rising costs, worsening health, and deepening inequality.

The phrase surged into wider debate after an analysis by the Equality Trust, cited in the Guardian, found that the combined wealth of Britain's 157 billionaires was just under £670 billion — close to $900 billion with today's exchange rate — more than a fifth of the country's GDP. For many people, the figure landed less as a curiosity than as confirmation of something they already felt: that headline growth is becoming increasingly detached from whether communities are actually doing well.

In an analysis now being widely shared, the charity argues that Britain's economy has been "hollowed out," with growth figures no longer matching everyday life for most people. Priya Sahni-Nicholas, co-executive director of the Equality Trust, said: "Ghost GDP shows us what that ambition has done to the rest of us because for most of us, it doesn't feel like the economy is working at all."

The scale of the shift becomes clearer over time. When the Sunday Times first put out its Rich List in 1989, Britain had 15 billionaires worth a combined £27 billion — roughly 4% of GDP then, according to the Guardian. Today, that share has risen to more than 22%. Billionaire wealth has also risen globally as a share of GDP, from 2.5% in 1990 to 14.1%, but not as sharply as in the U.K.

The same period has also brought what Sahni-Nicholas called "the longest pay squeeze in living memory" for workers. The Equality Trust says Britain's 50 richest families now hold more wealth than the poorest 34 million people combined. For households already struggling with rent, food, childcare, and energy bills, the phrase "ghost GDP" captures something immediately recognizable — the economy may be growing on paper, but that growth is not translating into financial security.

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Economists say that the disconnect is real. Gabriel Zucman of UC Berkeley and the Paris School of Economics, as cited in the Guardian, said GDP growth once gave a reasonable sense of how incomes were rising for the wider population, but that "today, there is a total disconnect between macroeconomic indicators and the reality of income gains for most people." Simon Pittaway of the Resolution Foundation has made a similar point, noting that as overall wealth has grown, the gap between the wealthy and everyone else has widened.

The composition of that wealth is also changing in ways that are fuelling public anger. According to the Guardian, the Equality Trust said the three billionaires in 1990 were mainly linked to property, inheritance, and finance. Finance now makes up around 30% of billionaire wealth on its own. Sahni-Nicholas described that pattern as "rentier capitalism" — wealth built by holding appreciating assets, collecting rents and charging fees, rather than creating broad-based value in the real economy.

The social consequences are becoming harder to ignore. Last month, the Guardian reported that the Health Foundation found healthy life expectancy in Britain had dropped by two years over the previous decade to below 61. Despite being the world's sixth-largest economy, the U.K. was ranked second from bottom among comparable wealthy countries for years lived in good health.

Britain was recently ranked by UNICEF 24th for child wellbeing, 28th for mental wellbeing, 35th for income inequality, and 25th for child poverty among wealthy countries, according to the Guardian. Taken together, those figures help explain why the "ghost GDP" debate is resonating so strongly: people are being told the economy is performing even as many basic measures of wellbeing move in the opposite direction.

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