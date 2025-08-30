Officials pass sweeping new ban on harmful fishing practice: 'They will have to adjust'

Ghana passed a new fisheries act to support artisanal fishers and restore fish stocks that have been depleted by illegal, unregulated fishing.

The new act expands Ghana's inshore exclusion zone — the area that is protected from large-scale fishing by trawlers, fishing boats designed to drag large nets to capture lots of fish at once — from 6 to 12 nautical miles from shore, Mongabay reported.

"As trawlers are going to have to fish within deeper waters, they will have to adjust their fishing gear in order to reach the bottom to harvest the resources that are there," said Evans Arizi, a fisheries scientist who lectures at the University of Cape Coast.

Pelagic fish, including anchovies, sardines, and mackerel, have been most affected by the unregulated fishing, and it is those fish that artisanal fisheries — small, low-tech fishing operations — rely on as a primary food source for Ghanaians. When the fish are depleted by overfishing, food scarcity becomes an issue. The illegal fishing, coupled with negative effects on the fish population due to the warming of the planet, is concerning to scientists.

Overfishing can threaten fish populations and even lead certain species to extinction, which disrupts the balance of marine and other ecosystems.

Sustainable fishing practices are important for maintaining healthy ocean environments in Ghana and around the world, ensuring that fish populations remain stable and strong for future generations. As a result, it is vital to find a balance between supporting the fishing industry and protecting the environment.

The Fisheries and Aquaculture Act 2025 is a step in the right direction, but some scientists and fishers are concerned that illegal fishing will continue. "Now it is the responsibility of the government to strictly enforce this new law," said Jojo Solomon, secretary to the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council.

Eric Baah, spokesperson for the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, told Mongabay, "The new Fisheries and Aquaculture Act introduces bold reforms aimed at ensuring sustainability, compliance, and improved livelihood."

