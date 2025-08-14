Energy company boosts grid with cutting-edge technology — and it plays into a global trend gaining momentum

The project began in 2013 and hit multiple roadblocks along the way before finally being completed earlier this year.

Germany is continuing its transition to clean energy with the commissioning of two massive wind turbines in the eastern part of the country. According to Energy Global, these new turbines will increase energy output several times over compared to the turbines they're replacing.

The Enercon E-160 wind turbines stand tall, with a hub height of over 182 yards. They were commissioned by Energiequelle, a clean energy company headquartered near Berlin. They have a capacity of 5.56 megawatts each and a projected annual output of 40.8 million kilowatt-hours. That's enough to power more than 10,000 homes.

The project began in 2013 and hit multiple roadblocks along the way before finally being completed earlier this year. The turbines began generating energy and boosting the grid on June 20, 2025, helping to lower energy costs for residents while at the same time reducing the planet-overheating pollution caused by the dirty energy used to power much of the grid.

This project is just another step toward Germany's rapid transition away from dirty energy sources. In 2024, nearly 60% of the country's energy was generated from clean sources, up from 56% in 2023. Onshore wind was the largest single contributor last year, generating nearly 26% of the energy used.

Germany is also heavily invested in offshore wind, with 9.2 gigawatt of capacity as of January 2025. The country brought 73 new turbines online in the five months between May and September 2024 alone.

This is representative of the larger movement across Europe to move away from using dirty energy, and wind power is a big part of that transition, especially offshore wind farms in the North Sea. It seems like every other week, there's a new project underway or being brought online there.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The North Sea is already home to the world's largest floating wind farm, which has a capacity of 88 megawatts, and the world's largest wind farm is currently under construction there. It's expected to have a generation capacity of 3.6 gigawatts, enough to power up to six million homes.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



