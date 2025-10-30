The Bavarian town of Waldkraiburg is set to double down on clean energy, announcing a €20 million plan (about $23.3 million) to build its second geothermal heating plant as part of a major push toward carbon-neutral district heating by 2027, according to ThinkGeoEnergy.

"With today's groundbreaking ceremony, we are sending a clear message - for our industry, for our citizens, and for the future of our city. Heat for Waldkraiburg from Waldkraiburg," stated mayor Robert Potzsch. He also highlighted that the city will invest €150 million (about $174.9 million) over the coming years in the plant.

Bavaria has already become the first district to use geothermal energy since commissioning its first heating plant in 2012. The new plant will be built and operated by the local utility Stadtwerke Waldkraiburg, with completion targeted for 2027, according to ThinkGeoEnergy. The investment for this particular project is estimated at €20 million ($23.3 million), yet broader funding has been allocated for borehole drilling and the expansion of the district heating network.

Geothermal energy has been proven to be about 70% cheaper than non-renewable heating over the long term. Citizens in the town of Waldkraiburg will ultimately save between $486 and $1,296 in U.S. dollars.

While the move saves citizens money, it also promotes sustainability. The new plant will feature a boiler room equipped with modern systems, alongside a two-story annex housing offices, a control room, and transformer stations, with a green roof and rainwater management. The town's overall production of pollution with the plant will be virtually zero during operation. This will significantly reduce air, water, and soil pollution that can harm ecosystems, animals, and humans.

In 2024, the plant was called an "efficiency master" with Wolfgange Geisinger from Geothermie Unterhaching stating during the award presentation, "The Waldkraiburg geothermal every plant produced a sensational 36 MWh of heat per MWh of electricity used."

Construction of the boiler is planned for the end of 2026 and is intended to be complete by 2027.

