Innovative company deploys cutting-edge system to pull energy from deep underground: 'Will not run out for millions of years'

A Texas-based project is offering a fresh way to power homes without relying on gas — and it might help cut energy costs at the same time.

As ThinkGeoEnergy detailed, Exceed Geo Energy is teaming up with Peregrine Turbine Technologies to launch a geothermal energy system that runs on supercritical carbon dioxide.

Unlike older geothermal plants that use steam, this setup circulates a pressurized form of CO2 through a closed loop deep underground to pull heat from dry rock — no drilling into geysers or releasing harmful pollution.

This system pulls up to 50% more power than standard designs and could even trap carbon instead of letting it leak into the air.

The system is modular and compact, meaning it can be deployed quickly and expanded. It's built to handle extremely high temperatures without losing efficiency, thanks to Peregrine's small-footprint turbines, which outperform traditional steam units.

The first pilot is happening near Austin, where Exceed and Austin Energy are building a 5-megawatt plant next to a biomass facility. It would be enough to power thousands of homes, without the price swings or pollution tied to gas power.

This kind of clean energy tech could help cities and power providers cut costs and reduce air pollution, especially in areas where wind and solar aren't a fit.

It also adds variety to the country's clean energy mix — a key step toward replacing dirty fuels and protecting public health.

Other companies, like Fervo Energy, Project InnerSpace, and Eavor, are working to make geothermal more accessible and affordable.

In a YouTube news story about geothermal energy, one person mentioned: "Heat is generated underground by the radioactive decay of radioactive materials and it will not run out for millions of years. We can drill down and use that heat to make electricity. It is clean and provides abundant base load energy without using much space on the surface."

