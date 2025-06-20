Officials announce plans to drill deep into Earth's crust to tap next-gen energy source — here's what you need to know

Think Geoenergy reported that the Taiwan Power Company and the city government of Taichung, Taiwan, announced plans to begin exploratory drilling to determine the potential of geothermal resources in the area.

The article states that, according to the Economic Development Bureau of Taichung, there is a plan to drill three geothermal exploration wells that will target identified faults and fissure zones. The results will allow the power company, nicknamed Taipower, to evaluate whether additional geothermal power resources can be developed, which is part of a larger project to further develop geothermal power plants.

A geothermal power plant harnesses the Earth's internal heat to generate electricity. The holes that Taipower is drilling will go deep into the Earth's crust to access the natural heat from the planet's core. Water is then pumped into the wells that have been drilled. The water gets heated by the Earth's core and is then brought back to the surface in the form of steam. The steam is used to spin a turbine that powers a generator to produce electricity.

Geothermal power is a clean energy source that is renewable and sustainable because it uses the natural heat provided by the Earth that is constant, regardless of weather or other conditions.

By utilizing more geothermal power, we can reduce our reliance on nonrenewable "dirty" energy sources, which could help slow the warming of the planet.

In addition to being an environmentally friendly energy source, geothermal power can help countries, companies, and individuals save money because it is much more efficient than conventional energy sources.

The national government of Taiwan supports the development of the country's geothermal industry, and these recent efforts have the potential to be expanded into ten geothermal sites that have been identified as having the potential to produce geothermal energy through additional drilling across Taiwan.

If the project is successful and the geothermal power plant is developed, it has the potential to power 12,000 households.

And if geothermal infrastructure can be expanded across the globe, it could change the power grid forever and have a lasting positive effect on the environment.

