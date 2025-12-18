Government officials warn data center expansion could increase power bills: 'No guarantee those costs will not be passed on to existing customers'

Georgia is seemingly gearing up to press Virginia for the unofficial title of Data Center Alley. However, analysts with the state's Public Service Commission warn that residential customers would likely pay the price on their electricity bills.

What's happening?

As detailed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, PSC analysts say that Georgia Power's unprecedented proposal to add 10,000 megawatts of power by 2030 could cause residential customers' electricity bills to increase by at least $20 per month.

They advised the commission to greenlight only a third of the new power plants and batteries requested by Georgia Power. In their testimony, PSC electric section director Robert Trokey and outside consultants wrote that a speculative expansion "exposes customers to the risk of stranded costs if the anticipated load does not materialize."

For its part, Georgia Power disagreed with that assessment. A spokesperson told the AJC that the utility provider has a "committed" collection of large customers that require 11,000 megawatts for electricity service. As AJC noted to highlight this massive energy demand, Plant Vogtle's four nuclear reactors near Augusta produce around 1,100 megawatts.





Why is this important?

The Peach State has become yet another flashpoint in the debate over whether the AI and cryptocurrency boom is adding more to our lives than it is taking.

For one, with power-hungry data centers driving energy demand and spiking utility rates higher, residential customers are increasingly seeking ways to take back their power — literally. Case in point: solar installations surged over the first half of 2025. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help you navigate the ins and outs of going solar and save you money on installation costs.

Burdensome utility rates aren't the only matter of concern. Communities report experiencing contaminated drinking water and constant noise. In Georgia and elsewhere, environmental and consumer advocates have also raised the alarm over data centers' frequent reliance on gas-fired power plants. Air pollution is associated with millions of annual premature deaths.

What's being done about this?

The PSC may look for assurances to protect non-data center customers beyond 2028, when existing base-rate agreements expire, when it votes on whether to approve part or all of Georgia Power's request on Dec. 19. Even though Georgia Power expects substantial growth, it signed contracts with data centers before "large load" billing rules went into effect, per the AJC, potentially leaving residential customers on the hook.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

"Without executed contracts under the new large load framework, there is no guarantee those costs will not be passed on to existing customers," Trokey and the consultants wrote.

In the meantime, TCD's Solar Explorer will empower you to make the best solar decision with concierge-level service.

You can discover $0 down subscription plans, such as Palmetto's LightReach leasing program, which can cut your utility rate by 20%. EnergySage, another Solar Explorer partner, can save you up to $10,000 off installation costs with competitive bids from vetted providers.

If you want to maximize your savings by slashing heating and cooling costs, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right energy-efficient HVAC for your home and budget. The free Palmetto Home app makes it easy to unlock an additional $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.