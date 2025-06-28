GM overtakes Tesla in key EV market thanks to new, breakout models: 'Guess who's in the … driver's seat now?'

The increase in GM's EV sales demonstrates a shift away from gas-fueled cars.

Electric vehicles are increasing in numbers and popularity on the world's roads, and automakers are stepping up their game to match.

Manufacturers from Ford to Ferrari are innovating EVs in a market once cornered by Tesla. Impressively, in 2025, General Motors replaced Tesla as the number one EV seller in Canada, Electrek reported.

GM's EV sales surged by 252% in the first quarter of the year. The automaker offers 13 electric models, and its new Chevrolet and Cadillac EVs drove this uptick, Electrek explained.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV sold the most units, making up 1,892 of GM's 5,750 total first-quarter EV sales.

These sales, GM claimed, were enough to take the title of Canada's top EV seller from Tesla. Tesla registered just 524 vehicles in Quebec in the first quarter of 2025, according to Electrek, which marked an 87% decrease from the same quarter last year.

"Guess who's in the EV driver's seat now?" GM Canada wrote, sharing the news in an Instagram post.

The increase in GM's EV sales demonstrates a shift away from gas-fueled cars and towards electric alternatives. The company plans to expand its electric models in the United States, and it became the second-largest seller of EVs in the U.S. last year, according to Electrek.



One Instagrammer commented on GM's post, saying, "My Equinox EV is the best car I've ever owned."

