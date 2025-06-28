  • Business Business

GM overtakes Tesla in key EV market thanks to new, breakout models: 'Guess who's in the … driver's seat now?'

The increase in GM's EV sales demonstrates a shift away from gas-fueled cars.

by Maris Toalson


Electric vehicles are increasing in numbers and popularity on the world's roads, and automakers are stepping up their game to match. 

Manufacturers from Ford to Ferrari are innovating EVs in a market once cornered by Tesla. Impressively, in 2025, General Motors replaced Tesla as the number one EV seller in Canada, Electrek reported.

GM's EV sales surged by 252% in the first quarter of the year. The automaker offers 13 electric models, and its new Chevrolet and Cadillac EVs drove this uptick, Electrek explained.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV sold the most units, making up 1,892 of GM's 5,750 total first-quarter EV sales. 

These sales, GM claimed, were enough to take the title of Canada's top EV seller from Tesla. Tesla registered just 524 vehicles in Quebec in the first quarter of 2025, according to Electrek, which marked an 87% decrease from the same quarter last year.

"Guess who's in the EV driver's seat now?" GM Canada wrote, sharing the news in an Instagram post.

While the presence of EVs –– like GM's 13-strong electric-model fleet –– has risen, the market for used EVs has grown too. Recurrent connects buyers, sellers, and dealers of used EVs with one another, like an all-electric CarMax. 

EV owners can also use Recurrent to monitor their car's battery health for free, and this information can increase the value of their cars by $1,400 when it comes time to sell them. 

Fueling EVs with electricity produced by solar panels can increase the savings and environmental benefits the automotive technology offers further. While filling a car's battery with free energy, you can avoid grid-provided power, which is mostly generated from dirty fuels

What's more, you can potentially slash $1,500 from annual energy bills with a solar panel setup.

The increase in GM's EV sales demonstrates a shift away from gas-fueled cars and towards electric alternatives. The company plans to expand its electric models in the United States, and it became the second-largest seller of EVs in the U.S. last year, according to Electrek.


One Instagrammer commented on GM's post, saying, "My Equinox EV is the best car I've ever owned."

