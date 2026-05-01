GM invests $340 million into its gas cars as EV sales dwindle

"We'll continue to give people what they want."

General Motors is doubling down on gas-guzzling vehicles with a huge investment.

Business Insider reported on a $340 million cash infusion to boost the production of component manufacturing for gasoline-powered engines in Romulus, Michigan, and Toledo, Ohio.

The Toledo plant will get $40 million, while the Romulus facility will receive the remaining $300 million.

"The demand for EVs didn't go as quickly as we thought it was going to be, so we're kind of shifting back," explained Mike Trevorrow, GM's senior vice president of global manufacturing, per the publication. "We'll continue to give people what they want."

GM is determining that what customers want is vehicles with internal combustion engines. The brand's full-size trucks and SUVs, in addition to the Corvette, deliver the lion's share of its profits, according to Business Insider.

Still, there's no denying that the momentum for EVs is stalling after the government phased out a $7,500 tax credit for domestically produced models. Cox Automotive put the damage at a 27% decline in year-over-year sales in the first quarter of 2026.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet — with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging, exploring, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, for a limited time save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale. Learn More

GM isn't completely abandoning electric vehicles, though. The brand brought back the Chevy Bolt for a limited run, and it has stopped producing just one of its EVs, the less popular Brightdrop Panel Van.

"We have not gotten rid of any EV production," Trevorrow continued. "We maintained it and continued to invest in other areas where maybe the demand has gone up as well."

GM's top rival, Ford, and its CEO, Jim Farley, have also grappled with China's head start in EV production, but Trevorrow brushed off some of those concerns.

"There are things that the newer Chinese vehicles might be introducing, but we have not seen a long record of them," he told Business Insider. "There's a reputation issue that could be coming to play."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.