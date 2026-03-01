General Motors makes major EV announcement to address frustrating charging issues: 'A unified … experience that eliminates the hassle'

Electric vehicle drivers are getting some welcome news: General Motors has just taken a big step toward simplifying the public charging experience by integrating a major fast-charging network directly into its smartphone apps. This move makes charging on the go easier, faster, and less confusing for owners of Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac EVs, per CleanTechnica.

Normally, EV drivers often juggle multiple charging apps just to find a station, check availability, start a charging session, and pay.

That's a barrier to smooth long-distance travel — and a frustrating part of EV ownership for many people. But now GM is changing that. Drivers can now find, access, and pay for charging at more than 5,000 Electrify America fast-charging stations right from the myChevrolet, myGMC, or myCadillac apps.

With fast-charging costs dropping in some areas, there's never been a better time to level up to an EV. Electric vehicle drivers save a lot of money on gas and maintenance in the long run, since EVs need much less upkeep than traditional vehicles.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The integration between the apps brings Hyper-Fast 350-kilowatt chargers within easy reach, meaning more powerful chargers and fewer app-switching headaches as drivers travel across the United States and Canada. By consolidating station search, real-time availability, and payment into a single, familiar interface, GM is eliminating a significant friction point in everyday electric driving.

But charging at home may be more convenient for some, and Qmerit can offer homeowners free estimates for installing Level 2 chargers after answering a few basic questions about your electric setup.

For further savings, you might consider installing a home solar system to both reduce energy bills and charging costs. TCD's Solar Explorer can connect homeowners with trusted partners and save up to $10,000 on the purchase and installation by curating quick bids from reliable contractors.

"GM is streamlining public charging because convenient access is at the heart of a great EV ownership experience," GM said in a statement.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

"With Electrify America built in, customers get a unified charging experience that eliminates the hassle of multiple apps and puts everything they need in one place," it added. "Owners can navigate to the Public Charging page in their myBrand app and look for supported networks, enabling fast and convenient charging while traveling throughout the U.S."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



