General Motors CEO makes bold statement about the future of its cars: 'That is the plan we're still executing'

Despite recent actions that would suggest General Motors is losing faith in its electric vehicle output, the company's CEO has reaffirmed its commitment to ditching the internal combustion engine.

In a conversation with The New York Times, Mary Barra said GM still intends to reach its goal of making all of the brand's cars electric-powered by 2035.

Speaking to CNBC in July, as shared by Bloomberg and detailed by Green Car Reports, Barra said GM's goal of having the capacity to build 1 million EVs a year by 2025 would not be met. That was partly due to issues with battery production slowing down the delivery of some electric models. These problems have since been solved.

But Barra also said at the time that the EV market was "not developing," casting doubt on whether GM would continue to focus on its goal of turning its back on tailpipes.









However, in comments to the Times, Barra noted that the 2035 targets could still be met.

"That is the plan we're still executing," she said.

That's great news as the auto industry works on phasing out dirty fuel-powered cars. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "A typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year."

If we want to slow the rate of rising global temperatures — which are leading to biodiversity loss, extreme weather conditions, crop failures, and increased risks of human health issues — swapping gas-guzzlers for electric vehicles can make a huge difference in reducing the production of planet-warming pollution.

For its part, GM hopes to make its electric vehicles more accessible by cutting battery costs, which can reduce vehicle purchase prices for motorists. It's set to release a $35,000 version of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, while its low-cost Bolt EV will see a refreshed model hit showrooms in 2026.

However, motorists can already save on the cost of an EV by accessing incentives available via the Inflation Reduction Act, which can cut $7,500 from the ticket price. However, those who want to take advantage of this program should do so soon. President-elect Donald Trump has suggested he will end these benefits, as The Guardian noted.

