Chinese automaker reveals new model of impressively cheap electric SUV: 'Great value'

This impressive new electric vehicle drives longer distances at a lower price.

A Chinese EV company, Geely Galaxy, has released a new model of an electric-powered SUV, which is even more affordable than its previous model. A report from CnEVPost detailed the E5 electric SUV's eyebrow-raising stats.

Most eye-catching is the pricetag, with the vehicle coming in at just $15,340, which is over $400 cheaper than its predecessor. One of Geely Galaxy's biggest competitors is the BYD Yuan Plus, which starts at RMB 115,000 in Chinese Yuan, or around $16,130 in USD. In comparison, the E5 is somehow even cheaper.

As well as the relatively low price point, it also comes in two options with different ranges — either 329 miles or 379 miles. This is an increase in range from the previous model, meaning that although they are offering a better vehicle, Geely Galaxy is clearly trying to offer an affordable range to make their products accessible to more people.

With the international audience in mind, the E5 SUV comes in right-hand and left-hand drives. According to Geely Galaxy, the E5 "has become the best-selling A-class pure electric SUV exported from China in 35 countries."

Switching to an EV is becoming increasingly viable as an option, with prices going down and charging points becoming more readily available. Having more environmentally-friendly vehicles on the road is a good thing for the planet, but it can also benefit your wallet, as well.

Though the initial cost of an EV remains quite high, you will save money by not having to pay for fuel or routine maintenance, like oil or fluid changes. EVs also lead to quieter, cleaner neighborhoods, with their lower engine noise and lack of tailpipe pollution.

Charging your EV with home solar can reduce the costs, as it's cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage is a simple, vetted source for solar quotes, which could help you rake in those savings. It can help link you to local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Consumers have been impressed by the vehicle, with some sharing their experience with the E5 on Reddit.

One user commented, "I have one and it's fantastic. … It feels premium and well-built."

Another Redditor added, "The base model is great value. … Running the vehicle at $15 per week and doing roughly 600km per week."

