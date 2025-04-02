  • Business Business

Energy firm announces massive new project that will save consumers money: 'Projects like these help US workers in US factories'

It's like upgrading your car's engine rather than buying a new vehicle.

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Old wind turbines are getting exciting second chances across America thanks to GE Vernova, a company that received orders to "repower" over 1 gigawatt of wind turbines in the United States, reported Electrek.

Repowering means replacing aging parts such as turbines, blades, and nacelles with the latest technology, making these wind farms more efficient and extending their lifespans. It's like upgrading your car's engine rather than buying a new vehicle.

This approach saves money for energy producers and consumers. Repowering costs less than building new wind farms because it uses existing infrastructure and grid connections. The upgraded turbines break down less often, reducing maintenance costs.

For everyday Americans, this translates to more affordable, stable energy prices from clean sources that don't pollute our air or water.

The repowering projects will use equipment manufactured at GE Vernova's factory in Pensacola, Florida, supporting American jobs and manufacturing.

"As the United States works to meet the doubling of projected demand for more energy, repower projects like these help US workers in US factories take advantage of what we already have, where we already have it," said Matt Lynch, general manager of repower at GE Vernova.

These orders were placed throughout 2024, with the improved turbines expected to start producing power between now and 2027. GE Vernova already has a massive footprint in wind energy, with about 56,000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of capacity installed worldwide.

This development comes at the perfect time. For the first time in history, 2025 is expected to see more money invested in clean energy technologies than oil, gas, and coal.

These repowering projects represent smart resource management: getting the most value from existing assets while reducing waste. Communities near these wind farms will continue to receive economic benefits from their operation for years to come.

