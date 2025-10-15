Officials take bold action to combat major crisis impacting homeowners: 'We're taking a whole-of-government response'

The executive order calls upon various government agencies to band together to solve these issues.

At the end of September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order calling upon the Department of Insurance to make recommendations for solving insurance discrepancies and other impacts of natural disasters.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the order aims to expedite California's response to disasters, specifically wildfires, and mentions where and how funding will be allocated.

"We're taking a whole-of-government response to protect Californians from wildfire while boosting coverage options and bringing down costs," Newsom said in a statement, as quoted by the Bee.

The executive order calls upon various government agencies to band together to solve these issues, including the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Office of Emergency Services, and the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety.

In the U.S. in 2024, there were 27 extreme climate disasters, including wildfires, flooding, and droughts. These totaled over $1 billion in damages each, as reported by the National Center for Environmental Information.

Meanwhile, a recent report showed that there were over $100 billion in global insured losses in the first half of 2025.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Increasing natural disasters can be linked to the rising global temperatures caused by burning dirty fuels, which pollute the air. While the solution should be oriented toward mitigating these fluctuations in the climate, protocols and precautions for the sake of citizens are also necessary.

Newsom's executive order asks the Department of Insurance for suggestions for a state-supported property insurance plan and how to improve the accessibility of property coverage to more thoroughly protect more people.

Still, advocacy groups focused on protecting taxpayers against insurance rate increases are urging for further action.

Carmen Balber, executive director of the nonprofit group Consumer Watchdog, said the executive order must be "paired with requirements that the insurance industry invest in making communities safer from wildfires and provide coverage to those that do," per the Bee.

The executive order is a step in the right direction, showing a higher government's commitment to the people in the wake of natural disasters.

To do your part, you can educate yourself on critical climate issues, such as natural disasters, and vote for pro-climate candidates interested in legislative change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.