GE slammed with lawsuit after popular appliance allegedly puts consumers at major risk: 'This crucial information is not broadly available to the public'

A first-of-its-kind lawsuit is slamming gas stove companies for their failure to disclose health risks associated with the common kitchen appliance. GE Appliances is being sued for failing to inform customers that normal use of their stoves could result in elevated exposure to air pollutants that can cause respiratory problems, according to reports by E&E News.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund filed a lawsuit against GE Appliances in an effort to hold gas stove companies accountable for the health risks caused by gas stoves.

"Gas stoves can be harmful to our health when used as directed, but this crucial information is not broadly available to the public," said Abe Scarr, energy and utilities program director at the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, in a statement, according to E&E News.

The lawsuit is the first time gas-stove critics have asked for a warning label to be required on the appliance. Gas stoves have been found to emit harmful pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, which can trigger and exacerbate asthma, E&E News reports.









One of the best ways to protect your family and reduce indoor pollution in your home is by switching to an induction stove. Compared to gas stoves, induction models are not only more energy-efficient but also safer since they don't emit noxious gases into the atmosphere. You'll also save time in the kitchen, as induction stoves cook faster than gas stoves and are easier to clean.

If you're looking to make the switch to induction, Copper's induction range is a great option. Since they're battery-equipped, they do not require changes to upgrade the electric connection.

Brands like Copper offer homeowners an affordable way to bring induction cooking into their homes.

What's more, with the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can save even more money when they make the switch. In fact, under the IRA, homeowners can receive up to 30% off the cost of an induction range.

To learn more about different IRA rebates and tax credits, consider using Rewiring America's free online tool. Within just a few seconds, you can discover different IRA incentives in your area.

Moving forward, it's best to take advantage of these IRA rebates sooner rather than later. President-elect Trump has already stated he plans on removing IRA subsidies. While this would ultimately require an act of Congress, the future of the IRA is uncertain.

