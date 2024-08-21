Driver issues serious PSA after uncovering dangers of new style of gasoline containers: 'This thing is looking like Kirby'

In extreme cases, this can lead to an explosion.

Some drivers choose to keep an empty gas can in their car in case the tank runs dry far away from a refueling station. However, it's important to make sure that the can is given an opportunity to breathe.

On TikTok, one user, known as Hedgy1884 (@hedgy1884), showed what can happen if the can is left with the cap tightly screwed on.

After removing the red plastic can from the trunk of their daughter's mom's car, they pointed out how the container had swelled up.

"This thing is looking like Kirby," they said, referring to the adorable round character from Nintendo video games.

"I don't think she realizes you're supposed to vent it," they added. Some gas cans come with a valve that can be used to allow small amounts of gas fumes to escape. Otherwise, you can open the cap slightly or make sure you allow the fumes to escape regularly. If you live where temperatures are often high, this is especially important.

If you leave the can closed up tightly for too long, those gas fumes can expand and leave the can looking like it's about to burst. In extreme cases, this can lead to an explosion — particularly if the can doesn't have a flame arrestor installed.

Instead of buying a plastic can, it might be worth spending a little extra money on a steel version with a vent. In addition to being a bit safer, this avoids using plastic that pollutes the environment throughout its life cycle — especially if you then send a burst plastic can to a landfill.

One commenter on TikTok was stunned that they didn't know they had to release gas fumes from their can.

"You're supposed to vent it?" they said. "Omg......I got something to do!"

Another user was all too familiar with this problem.

"I can't open mine because I was away for too long," they said. Hedgy1884 replied: "You can always buy a yellow vent that stabs in the back. Then you'll have a release valve and your gas back!"

Releasing gas fumes from a can might be something that slips your mind. But doing so can save you money by preventing you from buying a new one — and keep you safe from any surprising explosions.

