Officials raise red flags after making concerning discovery in US waterway: 'It's bad for public safety'

"It really is a blight."

by Leslie Sattler
Galveston city officials are pushing for action on neglected vessels obstructing and polluting Texas bays.

Galveston city officials are pushing for action on neglected vessels obstructing and polluting Texas bays, according to Houston Public Media in late January.

Multiple vessels — including a pair of submerged sailboats and a grounded yacht — were sitting in Offatts Bayou as of HPM's reporting. The outlet noted that council members addressed the growing problem during a January 22 meeting, pointing to both ecological damage and navigation dangers presented by the decaying boats.

The rotting hulls do more than create eyesores. They muddy the water and pose risks for anyone using the waterways.

The Texas General Land Office is empowered to remove the vessels, but limited funding keeps large-scale cleanups out of reach. Pulling a boat from the water can cost upwards of $1,500 per foot, and tracking down owners can be difficult, sometimes impossible.

Council members raised several ideas to address the funding issue. One proposal would add derelict vessel funding to Galveston's agenda for the 2027 state legislative session.

Other options discussed include establishing local fees tied to vessel registration or penalties for owners who abandon their boats. Partnering with nonprofit groups already working on this issue, such as Texas Citizens Against Derelict Dumping, was also raised as a possibility.

Council member Alex Porretto spoke about the scope of the problem during the meeting.

"It's bad for private property owners. It's bad for public safety, creates hazards in our waterways, muddies up the environment," Porretto said, per HPM. "I mean, it really is a blight on our coastlines."

Porretto also encouraged Galveston to take leadership on the issue: "Let's be the first municipality in Texas that says, 'You know what? Let's figure out.'"

The problem is not exactly a brand-new one for the state. Multiple sunken ships were found in the Neches River of East Texas in 2023.

The council took no formal action at the workshop, but the conversation reflects momentum toward cleaner coastlines.

Cool Divider