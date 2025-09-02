Wealthy CEO of video game company sparks backlash with massive purchase: 'I wish he had done better things with that money'

"I can't believe how certain people can worship a corporation."

Gabe Newell, the president and CEO of the video game company Valve, bought a Dutch superyacht company, Oceanco.

This acquisition has sparked public controversy about the extravagant spending of billionaires and the perpetuation of the pollution-heavy yachting industry.

In a Reddit post about Newell's purchase, one social media user commented, "I can't believe how certain people can worship a corporation."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post referenced an Oceanco statement that Newell is a "hands-on visionary who respects the sea."

This claim opened up a debate about how enormous, wasteful yachts don't respect the sea at all. Massive ships can cause significant damage to marine ecosystems, as they release pollution into the water and air while damaging wildlife habitats during transit.

"Nothing says I respect the sea like a mega-yacht," one Redditor user commented. "An ultra-rich European on their yacht emits, on average, as much carbon as an ordinary European would in 585 years."

There has been significant public outrage lately about the ultra-wealthy's unsustainable use of giant yachts and private jets. Prominent figures like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg have faced considerable criticism for their multi-million-dollar yachts that prioritize excessive luxury over environmental responsibility.

Fortunately, innovative tech companies are creating sustainable yacht alternatives that run on clean energy and have a lower pollution output.

Regardless of how much money is in your bank account, low-impact travel options are a better choice for the future of our planet and all living beings. In general, high-profile figures like wealthy CEOs can do better at curbing their planet-damaging behaviors and setting sustainable examples for others to follow.

Discussions of Newell's yacht company purchase picked up across multiple subreddits, as people voiced their opinions about billionaire spending and yachts.

"Respects the sea so much he's polluting it even more," a Redditor commented.

"I wish he had done better things with that money," someone else wrote.

