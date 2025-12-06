Innovative company sets out to solve massive problem in cryptocurrency industry: 'Not only feasible but also profitable'

A cloud mining company, FY Energy, is tackling crypto's massive pollution problem by committing to 100% green energy.

According to Digital Journal, this isn't just some marketing gimmick; it's their "fundamental operating philosophy."

The company's mining farms run entirely on clean sources. We're talking solar, wind, and hydropower. Its British Columbia farm, just as an example, uses 500 megawatts of wind and solar power. To back this up, FY Energy uses an "Intelligent Cooling System" and AI-driven optimization to cut energy waste, proving that "profitability and environmental awareness can coexist."

Crypto mining has a terrible reputation for guzzling dirty energy. A Harvard-led study dropped a bombshell statistic on this: Just 34 U.S. mines consumed 33% more electricity than the entire city of Los Angeles during the study period. That massive energy drain exposed 1.9 million Americans to harmful air pollution.

It's not just about the air, either. In Granbury, Texas, residents are actively suing one crypto facility over the "constant, harmful noise" from its 24/7 cooling fans. That's a mess that hurts real people, right in their own homes.

Here's the thing: It doesn't have to be this way. The industry can clean up its act. FY Energy is designed to remove barriers for regular people. It lets users earn crypto "without having to purchase, maintain, or troubleshoot mining hardware," all while sticking to renewable sources.

And the company isn't the only one making moves. Companies like HIVE Digital, which is powering its operations with the massive Itaipu hydroelectric dam in Paraguay. Then there's Canaan, which is developing tech to convert associated petroleum gas, the stuff typically just flared off, into electricity for mining.

FY Energy is setting a new benchmark, working to prove that "eco-friendly mining is not only feasible but also profitable." The company's stated goal is to join "a movement to build a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem." It's a bold vision, but it might be exactly what this industry needs to survive.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.