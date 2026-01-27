  • Business Business

Governor makes major decision that will impact thousands of acres of land: 'Once [it's] gone, it's gone forever'

"We want to … really dig down deep into how we can avoid this in the future."

by Christine Dulion

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Connecticut farmers just got some great news, and it could help protect thousands of acres of farmland from being lost to development, reported WFSB.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state will freeze farmland tax assessments at their 2020 "land use" values. This stops a reassessment process that was expected to dramatically raise property taxes for working farms across Connecticut. The decision comes after growers warned that sudden tax hikes could force them to sell land or shut down operations altogether.

For many farmers, the tax increases weren't minor. 

Some reported potential jumps of 300% or more, according to WFSB, creating fear that long-standing family farms wouldn't be able to afford to continue operating. In response, farmers organized petitions and appealed directly to state leaders, urging immediate action before new tax bills took effect.

The governor's directive has answered their call.

"Our work to address concerns around rising land use values demonstrates our understanding of the challenges farmers face," Lamont said, as relayed by WFSB. "Preserving these lands is about more than economics; it's about sustaining a way of life that defines Connecticut."

Fair Weather Growers, a family-run farm operating hundreds of acres, was one of the farms that was facing thousands of dollars in additional taxes. Farmer Billy Collins said the decision showed what can happen when growers speak up together.

Beyond helping farmers stay afloat, the move will also benefit residents across the state. Keeping farms in operation supports local food systems and protects open space from overdevelopment, a shift that can change communities and ecosystems.

"You're going to start losing farms more and more," Collins warned, noting that rising costs often push land toward development instead of food production. 

State lawmakers, like Republican Senate Chief Deputy Leader Heather Somers, echoed those concerns.

"Once farmland is gone, it's gone forever," Somers said. "We are intent on saving it."

While the freeze provides immediate relief, officials say it's only the first step. Legislators and farmers plan to examine how farmland assessments are calculated and how future tax policy can better reflect the realities of agricultural work.

As Somers explained, "We want to get to the methodology that was used. You know that created these unsubstantiated, massive assessment increases. You heard 2,300% in some cases [and] 560% in other cases. And really dig down deep into how we can avoid this in the future. We need to absolutely have farmers at the table."

