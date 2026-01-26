Locals fight back as billionaire execs buy up massive amounts of US territory: 'They want to build their own private city'

Tech billionaires have been buying farmers' land in rural Solano County, California, and suing those who refuse to sell.

Backed by industry elite, a mysterious company called Flannery spent hundreds of millions of dollars on thousands of acres to start its own city. Critics say the project, California Forever, could set a precedent for billionaires to buy their way out of community resistance.

In a post to r/Anticonsumption, one Reddit user shared a video explaining how Northern California farmers have been fighting for their land.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

"They want to build their own private city in Solano County, and they're crushing farmers with lawsuits to do it," the OP wrote. "Local activists delayed them last month, but the fight has just begun."

This legal action has sparked controversy far beyond the borders of the county.

Though some residents have welcomed the prospect of additional housing and infrastructure, others are concerned about the proposed city's corporate influence, environmental impacts, and the loss of farmland.

The region relies on community farms for families' livelihoods and supports the global food supply.

Meanwhile, the loss of farmland will have broad environmental impacts, including increased pollution and reduced soil quality. Families also risk losing their way of life and cultural heritage.

Around the world, farmers have been standing up against major operations while conservation groups fight overdevelopment and habitat loss. You can help raise awareness of these issues by sharing videos such as this one to spark climate-related conversations with people you know.

"The billionaires hope to simply crush the people who won't sell by saddling them with immense legal fees they can never afford," one user commented. "People who do this ought to be jailed, since it is a misuse of the legal system, and the attorneys who help them ought to be disbarred and jailed."

"A succinct demonstration of the power of money," another wrote.

"Let's hope these lawsuits get thrown out," someone else added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.