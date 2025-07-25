Inglewood, California's Intuit Dome was praised by the publication Architect for "skimpy potable water use" despite having an impressive 1,000 toilets. The restroom fact was highlighted in a report by CBS News' 60 Minutes last year, shortly after the facility opened.

The futuristic home of the Los Angeles Clippers has made headlines for numerous news agencies since. Both the team and the dome are chaired by billionaire Steve Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO.

"Los Angeles hit a slam dunk," Time wrote about the $2 billion, 18,000-seat stadium. The magazine named Intuit as one of the world's greatest places of 2025.

And while the arena has cool tech — and restrooms — in abundance, it's cleaner concrete that could be the most important feature.

Builders worked to limit pollution generated from producing the 84,200 cubic yards of concrete that was needed for the project, according to Architect.

"Every effort was made to wrest every ounce of carbon out," per the story.

Princeton reported that cement production accounts for about 8% of global carbon dioxide pollution, making the Intuit work all the more impressive.

High-quality aggregates from British Columbia, more efficient mix strategies, and using fly ash to supplement cementitious materials were part of the plan. The measures — cutting CO2 by up to 50% by some metrics — won awards for concrete innovation, the report added.

The dome also has a platinum LEED certification. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is a green building rating metric.

Intuit earned high marks for its all-electric solar system, efficient water use, and numerous other best practices, according to Architect. Cleaner venues can help to reduce the air pollution burden from sports. In college football and basketball, the Big Ten recently added schools, which increased coast-to-coast travel for games. Planet-warming fume production from team trips nearly tripled in 2024 as a result, according to the nonprofit news site Maryland Matters. Those heat-trapping gases are contributing to increased risks for extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, and wildfires, NASA reports.

Pollution-reducing solar energy can be leveraged on rooftops as well as arena domes. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is ending valuable tax credits early, but immediate action can lock in the incentives before they expire at year's end. EnergySage is a trusted resource that can help you get the best price and find an installer.

For its part, Intuit also offers ultra-high-tech features. There are video game controls at each seat and checkout-free concessions made possible with facial recognition software and a mobile app, Architect added.

Ballmer touted Intuit's toilets on 60 Minutes. He wants fans in their seats, not waiting in restroom lines. It's part of the high-energy experience that's encouraged under the dome. There's even tech that monitors decibel levels at individual seats.

The innovations make sense, especially when considering the pioneering chairman. Ballmer is also known to be an eccentric fan while courtside.

"I'm sure players have that like, 'God, this guy seems a little bit nuts.' That's OK," he told 60 Minutes.

