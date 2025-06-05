  • Business Business

Startup secures major funding for game-changing food technology: 'A tremendous opportunity'

It's a big win for both consumers and the planet.

by Samantha Hindman
It's a big win for both consumers and the planet.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Canadian startup just secured a big boost in its mission to make food packaging smarter, fresher, and more sustainable.

Freshr Sustainable Technologies is pioneering a new kind of packaging designed to keep food fresh longer and reduce waste. This week, the company announced a major funding milestone: a seed round led by Invest Nova Scotia.

Founded in 2017, Freshr has developed a technology called FreshrPack that enhances traditional plastic packaging with natural active ingredients, helping prevent spoilage and extend shelf life. 

"Partnering with Mitsubishi Chemical Group is a tremendous opportunity to scale our sustainable active packaging innovations globally," said Mina Mekhail, co-founder and CEO of Freshr, per Fibre2Fashion. "MCG's deep expertise in materials science and food packaging solutions will help us accelerate the adoption of our FreshrPack technology in the fresh protein sector."

That scale matters: Globally, about a third of all food produced is lost or wasted, generating nearly 10% of planet-overheating pollution, according to the United Nations. Freshr's solution not only cuts down on that waste, but it also reduces the pollution and resource use that come with transporting and storing spoiled food.

It's a big win for both consumers and the planet, especially as families look for simple ways to stretch their grocery budgets. Longer shelf life means less food (and money) tossed in the trash.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Curtis Schickner, president of Diamond Edge Ventures, said the investment reflects the company's commitment to "meaningful innovation in food shelf-life extension" and aligns with MCG's long-term sustainability strategy.

Similar breakthroughs in sustainable food storage and packaging are also appearing industry-wide. For instance, milk alternative brand Milkadamia is utilizing 2D printing for its packaging, lowering packaging waste by 94%.

With new funding and new partners, Freshr is ready to scale up and help fight food waste, one smarter package at a time.

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x