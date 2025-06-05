Startup secures major funding for game-changing food technology: 'A tremendous opportunity'

It's a big win for both consumers and the planet.

A Canadian startup just secured a big boost in its mission to make food packaging smarter, fresher, and more sustainable.

Freshr Sustainable Technologies is pioneering a new kind of packaging designed to keep food fresh longer and reduce waste. This week, the company announced a major funding milestone: a seed round led by Invest Nova Scotia.

Founded in 2017, Freshr has developed a technology called FreshrPack that enhances traditional plastic packaging with natural active ingredients, helping prevent spoilage and extend shelf life.

"Partnering with Mitsubishi Chemical Group is a tremendous opportunity to scale our sustainable active packaging innovations globally," said Mina Mekhail, co-founder and CEO of Freshr, per Fibre2Fashion. "MCG's deep expertise in materials science and food packaging solutions will help us accelerate the adoption of our FreshrPack technology in the fresh protein sector."

That scale matters: Globally, about a third of all food produced is lost or wasted, generating nearly 10% of planet-overheating pollution, according to the United Nations. Freshr's solution not only cuts down on that waste, but it also reduces the pollution and resource use that come with transporting and storing spoiled food.

It's a big win for both consumers and the planet, especially as families look for simple ways to stretch their grocery budgets. Longer shelf life means less food (and money) tossed in the trash.

Curtis Schickner, president of Diamond Edge Ventures, said the investment reflects the company's commitment to "meaningful innovation in food shelf-life extension" and aligns with MCG's long-term sustainability strategy.

Similar breakthroughs in sustainable food storage and packaging are also appearing industry-wide. For instance, milk alternative brand Milkadamia is utilizing 2D printing for its packaging, lowering packaging waste by 94%.

With new funding and new partners, Freshr is ready to scale up and help fight food waste, one smarter package at a time.

