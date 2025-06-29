Energy expert puts an end to 'scammy' myth about free rooftop solar panels: 'This isn't true'

Buying solar panels may not be in everyone's budget, but there are options.

Many Americans are being targeted by misleading advertisements claiming the government will provide free solar panels, reported EnergySage.

"You may come across scammy solar advertisements about 'free solar panels from the government,'" EnergySage shares. "This isn't true."

These "free solar" claims attempt to lure homeowners with promises of government programs that don't exist. Federal and state incentives lower installation costs, but they never cover the entire expense of a solar system.

The federal government does offer help through its Investment Tax Credit (ITC), which allows homeowners to claim 30% of installation costs as a credit against federal taxes. Some states provide additional rebates or performance incentives that cut costs even more.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs and reduce your household's planet-overheating pollution. When you install solar panels, you generate clean electricity and decrease your dependence on traditional energy sources.

You can find out how much solar would cost for your home by using EnergySage's free comparison tools. The service lets you quickly get installation estimates and compare quotes from pre-screened local installers.

The current 30% federal tax credit is valuable but might disappear soon. Congress has signaled it may eliminate the Investment Tax Credit in 2025, meaning homeowners must complete installations by the end of the year to secure the 30% benefit.

This incentive's fate remains uncertain, but taking advantage of it sooner rather than later could save you thousands. The timing matters because with EnergySage's help, the average homeowner can secure nearly $10,000 in combined incentives with proper planning.

The price of solar has dropped over the past decade, making it more accessible for average homeowners. In 2008, installations averaged $8.82 per watt, but today, that figure has fallen to just $2.75 per watt.

EnergySage's free services give real value to homeowners considering solar. They connect you directly with qualified installers who compete for your business, often resulting in prices 20% below market average.

EnergySage's state-by-state mapping tool shows a home solar panel system's average cost in your area and details on local incentives. This helps you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and capture all regional incentives.

Because of upfront investment, buying solar panels may not be in everyone's budget, but leasing solar panels is a good option for those looking to avoid high/fluctuating energy prices and help the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down, letting you lock in low energy rates.

