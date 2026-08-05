Reddit users call out self-care spending, say sleep, sunshine, and friends may work better

"'You deserve it' is one of the most pervasive and predatory marketing phrases."

"Treat yourself" is everywhere, and because of that, it's easy to think that purchasing something can always make you feel better.

A Reddit thread questions that assumption, suggesting that modern self-care is often sold as shopping even though cheaper options like rest, exercise, and human connection may be more helpful.

What's happening?

In a recent post shared to r/Anticonsumption, the original poster argued that self-care is increasingly being framed through shopping. People often see feelings like stress, boredom, loneliness, and overwhelm as reasons to buy something.

Rather than defaulting to a purchase, the OP said they are trying to figure out whether something is truly needed or whether spending is just a way to change an emotional state.

They wrote, "Sometimes what we really need is rest, fresh air, a conversation with someone we trust, a creative hobby, or simply time away from pressure."

One commenter replied, "Oh absolutely it has! I noticed it getting worse a few years ago."

Another person pointed out, "'You deserve it' is one of the most pervasive and predatory marketing phrases."

Why does it matter?

If emotional spending is mistaken for wellness, it can quietly drain budgets without addressing the underlying problem. Choosing a no-cost reset can instead protect your mental bandwidth and bank account.

Practicing self-care by buying things can also lead to overconsumption, which is the exact thing this subreddit is against. It's not surprising that this subreddit exists either when you think about the effects of overconsumption.

According to Sentient Climate, a rise in air and plastic pollution is linked to overconsumption. These kinds of pollution can create a lot of health risks. It's self- and even planet-care to consume less to create a safer, cleaner world now and for future generations.

What can I do?

Before buying, it can help to stop and ask whether the item answers a genuine need or whether the real goal is to change how you feel in the moment. Building in that pause may cut down on impulse purchases that offer a quick lift without much lasting relief.

Another practical step is to decide in advance what non-shopping self-care looks like for you. Redditors highlighted a range of free or low-cost actions like sleep, exercise, and time outside.

That approach will not solve every source of stress, but it can help people spend more intentionally and get more value from choices that actually support their well-being.

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