Officials give green light for innovative project that will dramatically change how farmland is used: 'A transformative moment'

Ohio's farming community is getting a sunny upgrade, as the Ohio Power Siting Board approved a 120-megawatt solar project.

Solar Power World reported that the project was approved on June 26 and will be set up in Knox County. Open Road Renewables is the project's developer and operator, and it is responsible for engineering, procurement, and construction.

Known as the Frasier Solar Project, the solar panels will be set up across roughly 840 acres of land in the Clinton and Miller townships. The project proposal was originally filed in October 2023, so it's been a long time coming.

The construction will involve new utility facilities, including access roads and transmission lines, to allow for the single-axis solar trackers, which follow the sun's movement. In the end, the solar project will benefit the communities, as local schools and public services are expected to receive contributions.

The land will utilize agrivoltaic practices, planting native plants in the same space and allowing sheep to graze. Combining agricultural and solar practices means the land is pulling double duty to help the community.

The mixed use of space helps strengthen the power grid while bolstering the local agriculture industry. It conserves resources and makes the most of the land, helping to reduce pollution and improve the human food supply.

Plus, native plants support pollinators, who are also essential to successful agriculture. Over 35% of the world's food crops depend on pollinators, and native plants help them thrive so humans can thrive too.

Karin Nordstrom, clean energy attorney with the Ohio Environmental Council, said, per SPW, "Today's approval of the Frasier Solar project is a transformative moment for Knox County and for Ohio's clean energy future."

Nordstrom continued, "The Ohio Power Siting Board's decision comes at a time of increasing demand on the grid and concerns from Ohio's leaders about adequate energy generation in the state."

Overall, this new solar setup is a win for Ohio, the farming community, and the planet.

