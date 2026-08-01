Virginia residents demand answers after FOIA records point to 'Project Flash' data center

"I'm most disgusted by the fact that they are signing these NDAs."

A brewing fight over a possible data center in rural Virginia is morphing into a larger battle over trust between residents and local officials.

In Franklin County, WFXR reported that residents say newly uncovered records tied to Project Flash show decisions may be moving ahead before the public gets clear answers, fueling concerns about transparency and the future of the community.

What happened?

Residents who spoke after a recent Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting said they were not being included in discussions over zoning matters that they believe could clear a path for a proposed data center.

With documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests, WFXR reported that emails, a letter of intent, and confidentiality agreements referenced Project Flash and a potential location at Summit View Business Park.

Laura Carter said residents had been left to uncover the information themselves.

"We have to find things out on our own and ask questions, and they're still not answering," Carter told the station.

Among the records highlighted by WFXR was an April email, under the subject line "Project Flash," from Economic Development Director Danielle Poe that said, "I would like to provide the board an update Tuesday." Residents said other documents showed the matter may have been discussed as far back as 2025.

"I'm most disgusted by the fact that they are signing these NDAs," Danae Crosby, another concerned resident, said, per WFXR.

Why does it matter?

The concern is not about just one project but whether a major industrial development could reshape a rural community without meaningful public input.

WFXR reported the proposed data center would need about 150 acres. Residents say a project of that size could change the county's character for good, especially if it increases infrastructure demands, raises utility needs, and intensifies land use pressures.

Penny Hodges said the possibility was already shaping how residents thought about their future in the area.

"I'm a realtor, and I've had many residents tell me if a data center comes to Franklin County, they're moving out of Franklin County," Hodges told the station. "They want no part of it."

What's being done?

Board member Dan Quinn told WFXR that he believes some of the alarm surrounding the issue stems from misinformation.

One example, Quinn said, is the claim that a data center would draw water from Smith Mountain Lake.

"It would be coming from a reservoir that Western Virginia Water Authority uses to supply water to Summit View," Quinn said, according to the station.

He also said that if a data center were proposed, it could only be built in Summit View Business Park or another unzoned part of the county.

Quinn said he could not verify talks, adding that discussions with prospective businesses are legally required to take place in closed sessions, WFXR reported.

"We have closed meetings when companies come to the county and they want to discuss business arrangements, commercial terms. Those meetings are necessarily closed," Quinn said.

That arrangement clearly doesn't sit well with residents.

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