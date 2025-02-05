Government data shows chart-topping growth in unexpected industry — here's what it means for citizens

This was a 9% increase from the first three quarters of 2023.

Numerous countries are incorporating solar energy into their grids to lower energy costs, prevent power losses, and more. And France is one of the leaders of the pack. According to CleanTechnica, data from the French government showed chart-topping growth over the first three quarters of 2024.

"As of September 30, 2024, [power from solar PV parks] reached 23.7 GW. … Electricity production from photovoltaic solar sources … during the first three quarters of 2024 [is] up 9% compared to the same period in 2023," France's Ministry of Ecological Transition wrote, per the report.

Essentially, these numbers equate to 6.2% of all French energy consumption coming from solar in 2024, which was a 9% increase from the first three quarters of 2023.

The southern regions of France were responsible for 52% of the country's solar energy consumption in the third quarter, as they have the solar installations with the highest capacity. The region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, in particular, has encouraged developers — such as farmers — to incorporate solar energy, spotlighting how agrivoltaics could benefit their crops, from adding protection from extreme weather to requiring less water for irrigation.

What does all this mean for the citizens of France? The most significant benefit could be the reduced energy costs, along with the fact that solar installations don't produce pollution when they generate power, leading to cleaner, fresher air quality — perhaps particularly for residents living close to solar installations, known as photovoltaic self-consumption.

"In the third quarter of 2024, 579 GWh of photovoltaic electricity was self-consumed by producers, or 6.4% of the quarter's photovoltaic production." The Ministry of Ecological Transition stated, per CleanTechnica.

Of course, French citizens reap plenty of other benefits, as incorporating solar into the grid can boost climate resilience. Plus, if the country continues to invest in a growing clean energy market, new jobs could come in, making solar growth a potential boon for the local economy.

CleanTechnica wrote that the initial results from the Ministry of Ecological Transition are only provisional, meaning the government will likely revise them as more information comes in. However, it's expected these revisions will trend upward.

